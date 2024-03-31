“They could do with a little bit more" - Jamie Carragher urges 23-year-old Liverpool star to step up his performances after Brighton win

Pundit Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai can do better. He said that the Hungarian should step up his performances after the Reds' 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (March 31).

After being signed from RB Leipzig in the summer for £60 million, Szoboszlai enjoyed a strong start to his Liverpool career, bagging three goals and as many assists in his first 21 appearances. However, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for most of February.

Since his return, the Hungarian has struggled to find his earlier form. Against Brighton, he had a decent outing, though. The 23-year-old provided a pinpoint pass to Alexis Mac Allister that eventually led to Mohamed Salah scoring the winner.

Carragher said about the player (via Sky Sports):

"They could do with a little bit more from Szoboszlai, Liverpool,” Carragher said. “A blistering start to his Liverpool career then out with injuries.

“There’s real talent there but we’re getting to that stage of the season now where big performances are going to really matter.”

Szobsozlai will hope to find some form as he looks to become an integral part of the Reds' squad. The Merseysiders have a wealth of options in the centre of the park, including the likes of Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, meaning Szoboszlai will have to fight to get regular game time.

Pep Guardiola says that Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the Reds are the fronttunners to win the Premier League.

After his side's goalless draw against Arsenal at the Etihad on the same day, the Spaniard said that City winning the title is currently out of their hands.

“Yes. Always who is first is favourites, second is Arsenal, and we are third,” the manager said.

“It’s not in our hands,” said Guardiola. “All we can do is think of Aston Villa (on Wednesday). If you are top of the league – like we’ve been before – you are favourites.

"We prefer to win obviously. We take the point. A tight game. I recognised my team, I’m so proud. They tried. Our intention was there. We’ll see what happens. We need to refresh our minds and legs before Aston Villa (on Wednesday).”

Liverpool's win over Brighton followed by Manchester City's stalemate against the Gunners means that the Reds occupy top spot in the Premier League. They are two points ahead of the Gunners (65) and three ahead of the Cityzens (64) with nine games to go.