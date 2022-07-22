"They were lively as hell" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp credits 2 players for showing incredible energy in second half performance against RB Leipzig 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Jordan Henderson and James Milner for their impact in the second half of their match against RB Leipzig.

The Reds smashed their Bundesliga counterparts 5-0, with new boy Darwin Nunez netting four goals after Mohamed Salah's early opener.

It was their second consecutive win of the pre-season, having also beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 last week. They are showing signs of clicking into form after their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United in the first game of their preseason.

Salah put the Merseysiders ahead in the eighth minute before Nunez's four-goal salvo in the second half, but Klopp has also specifically pointed out the two substitutes who helped them.

Speaking to the press after the game, the German said (via Liverpool Echo):

"So after a 15-minute break [at half time] we played football again and I wanted us to be a bit harder on ourselves, it's pre-season, but [I wanted them to] move more and second half Hendo (Jordan Henderson) and Millie (James Milner) came on and they were lively like hell. Then we created chances."

Henderson was also on target against Palace in their last game, whereas Milner has been strong in all three games as Liverpool's senior players look to be in good shape for the new season.

However, the star of the show last night was Nunez. The Uruguayan, who arrived from Benfica, scored his first quadruple for the club.

Full of energy and poise, the Uruguayan decimated Leipzig's defense and this performance will be a huge boost ahead of their Community Shield clash with Manchester City next weekend.

The Reds play Red Bull Salzburg on July 27 in their next pre-season clash.

Liverpool getting back to their best

The Reds' performance last night was in total contrast to their 4-0 loss to Manchester United in their first pre-season game.

Klopp's team were sloppy and out of pace in the game against United, but against RB Leipzig, Liverpool upped the ante, playing with great poise and urgency.

With just one more game to go before the season opener against Manchester City in the Community Shield next week, the 5-0 victory is a huge boost for their confidence.

