"They’ll blow them away" - Wayne Rooney makes prediction for UCL semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Wayne Rooney, the legendary footballer, has boldly predicted Manchester City's victory over Real Madrid in the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final. The two heavyweights will square in the first leg of the knockout clash at the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday, May 9.

In his column for The Times, Rooney expressed his confidence in City's prowess, saying that the Premier League giants are playing on a different level.

"Manchester City will not just beat Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final — they’ll blow them away," the former England international said. "Of course, I may be wrong. There is no side better at disproving arguments against them than Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid in the Champions League. But I just think City are so good that they’re on another level."

Rooney also praised Pep Guardiola's management skills and the team's impressive form throughout the season, stating:

"Since the start of the season I’ve felt this would be the campaign when Pep Guardiola would finally conquer Europe with City and the incredible football his team have played over the past couple of months — and the way they are peaking at the right time — has only strengthened that belief."

Although Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the same stage of the competition last year, Wayne Rooney believes the tables have turned, with City now stronger in defense and more patient on the field. He noted:

"A year ago, Madrid put City out of the competition at this stage but the dynamics are different now. City are better at the back and a more patient team who, in the Champions League, have been playing like they have learnt from their European experiences."

He emphasized the importance of in-form forward Erling Haaland in tilting the balance in City's favor, saying:

"But the biggest change is Erling Haaland, of course. It is he who really shifts the balance between these sides. At the Bernabeu, I thought City’s performance was incredible and Pep got his tactics spot-on. The team just had a mad five minutes, which does sometimes happen. With Haaland, however, it wouldn’t have got to that stage."

In his closing remarks, Rooney acknowledged the impressive track records of both Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola but ultimately reiterated his belief in Manchester City's imminent success.

"You can never write off a collective with Madrid’s experience and history— but I wouldn’t put money on them. I believe this is City’s year," he concluded.

Artur Dias appointed as the referee for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City clash

Portuguese referee Artur Dias has been chosen to officiate the first leg of the Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

This will be the fourth time Dias has overseen the Madridistas in the continental competition.

Dias' first encounter with the Spanish giants took place during the 2017/18 season, in a group stage match against APOEL Nicosia, which resulted in a decisive 6-0 victory for Real Madrid. He then refereed a match against CSKA Moscow at Santiago Bernabeu in the 2018/19 group stage, when Madrid lost 3-0.

His most recent involvement with the Spanish giants came in November 2019, during a group stage 2-2 draw against PSG at Bernabeu.

