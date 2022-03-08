"They’ll cause a few problems" - Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Michael Owen has predicted his former side Liverpool to come away with a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the second-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Reds are already 2-0 ahead on aggregate following a routine win at the San Siro in February. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored the goals on that occasion. However, it is worth mentioning that UEFA have abolished the away goals rule.

Inter Milan will be aiming to stamp their authority on the tie and will take the game to the Reds at Anfield. However, Owen still predicts Jurgen Klopp's side will advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In his column for BetVictor, Michael Owen wrote:

“I wouldn’t say that Liverpool played at their best in Milan but they did what good sides do, and found a way to win. Inter had a few chances in that game, and they’ll cause a few problems at Anfield. I don’t think this will be emphatic. Inter are too good a side for that but I think Liverpool will win this 2-1.”

Liverpool FC @LFC 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘



Time for another big #WalkOn 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘Time for another big @ChampionsLeague clash under the Anfield lights ⭐️ 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 ⭐️Time for another big @ChampionsLeague clash under the Anfield lights ✊ #WalkOn https://t.co/KkMmfE1D1r

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have won all seven of their Champions League games this season. These include picking a maximum of 18 points in the group stage.

Liverpool come into the Champions League tie on a good run of form

As things stand, Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in England. Jurgen Klopp's first have already secured their first trophy of the season and are now going after an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds won the 2022 Carabao Cup final against Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout.

They are also currently on a seven-game winning run in the Premier League. The last time the Reds dropped points was against Chelsea in early January. The game ended in a 2-2 draw on that occasion.

Jurgen Klopp's side recently secured a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United thanks to a first-half goal from Sadio Mane. As things stand, the Reds are second in the Premier League standings, having amassed 63 points from 27 matches. They are currently six points behind league-leaders Manchester City and have a game in hand over the current champions.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC #LFC

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Full Liverpool squad available to face Inter Milan as three players return Full Liverpool squad available to face Inter Milan as three players return🆕 #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Liverpool have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp's management. They are scheduled to face Nottingham Forest on March 20.

