"They’ll be competitive" - Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Radio and TV pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester City to cruise past Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Saturday, December 30.

The Sky Blues take on the bottom side at the Etihad in what seems like a winnable clash for them, despite their poor form in recent weeks.

City have won just twice in their last seven top-flight matches and have dropped to fourth place on the league table, although with a match in hand over the top three. Sheffield United, meanwhile, have endured a torrid return to the Premier League, winning just twice from 19 matches and sit at the bottom of the table with just nine points in the bag.

Lawrenson feels the Blades will be 'competitive' in their approach, but predicts City to comfortably prevail nonetheless. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"This is just what Sheffield United need! They’ll be competitive and they’ll get stuck in but this will be comfortable for Manchester City."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Sheffield United

Manchester City have a good chance to build further momentum

Manchester City went through a slump in form a few weeks ago which saw them fail to win a couple of games. But more recently, though, the treble-winners have seemed like their old, fearsome selves.

Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling side won both their games at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup before returning to league duties with a 3-1 comeback win over Everton. With three wins in a row, City have rebuilt their momentum, and the game against bottom-dwellers Sheffield United is another opportunity for them to add more wind to the sails.

Unless the Blades are at their best, which they haven't been all season, the holders are expected to cruise through this fixture. Next Sunday, City are at home to Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup, which is also a winnable affair.

All this could help them in the latter fixtures against Newcastle, Brentford, Chelsea and in the Champions League too, as City look to etch a ruthless winning streak and get their stuttering campaign back on track.