"They'll definitely be in the hunt" - Michael Owen predicts the result for Wolves vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to claim a 1-0 victory away at Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Blues will head into their game against Bruno Lage's side on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

Chelsea have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks as they have managed to win just two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side boasted a solid defensive record during the opening stages of the 2021-22 campaign, but have conceded 10 goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Chelsea will be without the services of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite Chelsea's recent setback, Michael Owen has backed Thomas Tuchel's side to claim all three points against Wolves on Sunday.

"Wolves continue to look a really solid outfit. Defensively the are superb, comfortably the best defense outside the top three. If they can just put a few more chances away, they'll definitely be in the hunt for the top six," Owen said in his column for BetVictor.

"This is a big game for Chelsea after what was a very disappointing draw against Everton on Thursday. The pressure is now on them after dropping those points. I can't see this being high scoring.

"Two of the league's best defences are on show here, so I can see the odd goal deciding this. I'm going for 1-0 to Chelsea."

Chelsea are currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table, four points behind league leaders Manchester City and three points behind second-placed Liverpool.

They face a Wolves side who have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League. Bruno Lage's side are currently in eighth place in the league table.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Covid cases wiping out their attacking threat, a defence leaking goals and Saul Niguez slated by fans... How the problems are mounting for boss Tuchel after Chelsea's slump from first to third trib.al/43OBQyI Covid cases wiping out their attacking threat, a defence leaking goals and Saul Niguez slated by fans... How the problems are mounting for boss Tuchel after Chelsea's slump from first to third trib.al/43OBQyI

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in midfield

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Chelsea are currently suffering from an injury crisis in midfield. Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be doubts for their clash against Wolves on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have also spent a number of weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

"We have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday because he's in pain. We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt because he's in pain. I don't know if it is possible for them to travel with us tomorrow and play on Sunday," said Tuchel in a pre-match press conference.

"So maybe we start with N'Golo and Mateo? Would that be for [on them]? No. Would that be possible? I don't know. But maybe we do it."

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuchel could be forced to start Ross Barkley and underfire Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez in midfield against Wolves.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar