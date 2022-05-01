“They’ll do the honourable thing and let him go” – Kevin Campbell names player Manchester City will sell to recoup funds after Erling Haaland signing

Kevin Campbell believes Manchester City will allow Gabriel Jesus to leave this summer to make room for Erling Haaland.

Jesus has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, having netted seven times in his previous five starts.

However, the 25-year-old is set to be replaced upfront next season by Borussia Dortmund superstar Haaland. The Mail reports that Haaland has agreed a deal with Manchester City which will see the Norwegian hitman become the highest paid player in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball Gabriel Jesus has seven goals in his last five starts 🤙



Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell believes the Haaland signing would signal the end of Jesus' time in Manchester. He further added Jesus should leave to seek more first-team opportunities.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“Listen, Man City know the player and they know the value of who they’ve got."

“If they get Erling Haaland in though, he will be a starter. He will not be coming to mess around. He will be starting every game. That would then restrict the game time of Jesus."

“Jesus has been a good servant to Man City and he is proving that right now. But I think they will do the honourable thing and let him go. He will start somewhere else. At Arsenal he would start."

“There is no way he is going to sign a new deal if Haaland comes in because he won’t be starting. I think they will let Jesus go this summer to recoup some money.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 58% - Gabriel Jesus has scored or assisted in 58% of his starts in the Premier League, the fourth-highest rate of any player in the competition's history (min. 10 starts):



62% - Mohamed Salah

61% - Thierry Henry

60% - Sergio Agüero

58% - Gabriel Jesus



Jesus linked with Manchester City exit following Haaland links

Jesus, who was used predominately as a right-winger this term before his recent hot streak as a centre-forward, has just over a year left on his current deal at the Etihad. The Athletic have claimed that Arsenal have shown a keen interest in signing the Brazilian international.

The striker has been at City since his 2017 transfer from Palmeiras, and has since netted 95 times in his 232 appearances for the Sky Blues. He was billed as the heir to club-record scorer Sergio Aguero, but has failed to nail down a starting place throughout his time at the Cityzens.

The report also claims that no communication has yet been made between the two Premier League clubs. However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has previously worked with the attacker during the Spaniard's time as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Arsenal are desperate for new attackers this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah reaching the end of their Emirates contracts in June.

Sam @afcnine Gabriel Jesus has managed a goal or assist every 104 minutes in his Premier League career. That’s the exact same numbers as Harry Kane, who we all know is an elite level striker.



