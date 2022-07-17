"They’ll be moving for him next year" - Ex-Premier League striker claims he knows Liverpool's #1 transfer target

Noel Whelan believes Liverpool will make Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham a prime transfer target next summer.

The 19-year-old has become one of European football's hottest young prospects. He has already played 90 times for the Bundesliga giants during his two years at the club since joining them from Birmingham City in 2020.

According to The Times, Jurgen Klopp recently spoke of his admiration for the England midfielder, but stated that Bellingham was "not on the market."

Former Leeds United striker Whelan believes that Liverpool may need to strengthen their midfield to compete against Manchester City. He also claimed that the Reds will be chasing Bellingham next summer.

Whelan told Football Insider:

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer. Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well, which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal."

He added:

“The question is, do they need any defensive midfielders? They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact. Do they need to force a transfer through for the sake of it?"

Whelan believes that even though Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips this summer, the Reds will challenge for the Premier League title again. He said:

“We know who their number one target is. It’s Jude Bellingham ,and they’ll be moving for him next year. Man City might have made their move a bit earlier by getting Kalvin Phillips in, but Liverpool may be waiting until next season in order to get their man."

He added:

"I don’t expect it to weaken Liverpool this season if they do wait around. I’m not expecting it to be a one-horse race. It’s still going to be an intriguing and exciting season in the Premier League.”

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool's chase for a new midfielder

The Merseyside club have been linked with several central-midfielders this summer (via GOAL).

Bellingham would undoubtedly be a major coup for any side in world football. However, it is extremely unlikely that Dortmund would be willing to sell him this summer, having already allowed Erling Haaland to join Manchester City.

On his side's hunt for a new midfielder, Klopp said (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

“I don't think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says 'I want to go'. Nobody came to me but if that happens then we have to talk. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why (I should sign someone)? I do not understand."

He added:

"People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this.”

