"They’ll still crumble" - Pundit claims he's still unsure if Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara remains unconvinced of whether Arsenal can win the Premier League this season, despite their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners pulled off an emphatic 3-2 comeback victory against Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday (March 4). Mikel Arteta's side showed great fighting spirit, winning the game after being 2-0 down.

Their resilience was on display in their 4-2 win over Aston Villa in February as well.

However, O'Hara still believes the Gunners will slip up in the final stages of the season. The Englishman initially praised Arsenal for their performance against Bournemouth and said on Sky Sports (via Football365):

“They weren’t happy with a draw. Maybe they go 2-0 down and they’re thinking, ‘If we knick a draw, it’s a good point’. No, this Arsenal team believe they can still win the game and you can see it when they’re playing at home with the fans getting behind them and the players."

He added:

“Fair play to Arteta because he brought [Emile] Smith Rowe on, he looked a little bit out of sorts…Took him off and put Reiss Nelson on, he was absolutely brilliant. To score that goal in the 97th minute was ridiculous."

O'Hara then expressed his reservations about Arsenal's title charge and said:

“They’ll still crumble. The business end of the season is still to come. Let’s see what it’s like when there is five, six games left. They have had an incredible season, fair play and they are playing some good stuff. They are going to be right there at the end of the season fighting it out with Manchester City.”

The Gunners will next face Sporting CP away in their UEFA Europa League last-16 clash on March 9.

"The most emotional moment" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares thoughts after emphatic win over Bournemouth

Arsenal had a woeful start to the encounter, conceding just moments after kick-off. Bournemouth then doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Marcos Senesi's header.

Thomas Partey then found the back of the net in the 62nd minute for his side. Ben White got his name on the scoresheet as well just eight minutes later, leveling the scoreline at 2-2. Substitute Reiss Nelson led the Gunners to glory with a last-gasp stoppage-time winner, capping off a thrilling encounter.

Arteta was ecstatic after the match and said (via GOAL):

"It's probably the loudest and the most emotional moment that we have lived together. The journey that we've been on together and how the supporters and the players are gliding together. Adding into that moment, it's really special."

The Gunners have now won their previous four encounters, scoring 12 goals and conceding four.

