"They'll take him out in an ambulance" - Argentine star Facundo Medina makes stunning claim involving PSG's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Lens defender Facundo Medina recently made a stunning claim involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Medina's side are second in Ligue 1 and will face the Parisians in their next match.

The Argentine defender will have the monumental task of keeping Messi and Mbappe at bay. Medina has now made his plans for the match very clear.

Speaking to Son Aviones, the defender said (via El Futbolero):

"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance."

PSG hold a healthy six-point lead over Lens atop the Ligue 1 table. In Brazilian superstar Neymar's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been spearheading the team's attacking force this season.

Messi has scored 19 goals and has provided 18 assists in 34 matches across competitions this term. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 31 times and set up eight goals in 35 matches. The 24-year-old is Ligue 1's top scorer with 19 goals to his name in 26 matches.

UEFA president recently said that Lionel Messi should have saved his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe from Emiliano Martinez's celebrations

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was ruthlessly mocked by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following La Albiceleste's win over France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes Lionel Messi could have stopped Martinez in a bid to defend his club teammate. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Ceferin said:

"I don't understand why Dibu mocked Mbappe. Messi should've told him to show respect, If you see how he reacted during penalties... I can't understand why he mocks Mbappe, the one with the puppet and things like that. That's not sportsmanship, it was primitive and I didn't like it."

Both Messi and Mbappe shone in the enigmatic final at the Lusail Stadium. While Messi bagged a brace, Mbappe scored a hat-trick. The Frenchman's valiant effort wasn't enough, though, as Les Bleus ended up on the losing side.

Poll : 0 votes