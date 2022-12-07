"They'll be in trouble" - William Gallas believes Arsenal will suffer following star's injury at FIFA World Cup 

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has shared concerns regarding Arsenal's season after star striker Gabriel Jesus injured his knee.

Jesus injured himself while on national duty with Brazil at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The incident occurred during Brazil's 1-0 loss against Cameroon and the striker recently underwent surgery for the same. Arsenal announced that the operation was a success but reports suggest that he could be out for around three months.

Gallas believes this could be a big blow for the Gunners and they need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to replace Jesus. He said (via Genting Casino):

"I said before the World Cup that Arsenal need another strong striker because if Gabriel Jesus gets injured then they'll be in trouble. He's a very important player in their system and for me, they will be in trouble."

He added:

"I hope those in charge of recruitment will know who they want to buy because they're in a good position to win the title and I hope they're already sure who they're going to buy."

Jesus joined the North London club from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 matches across competitions for the club.

He has helped the Gunners reach the top of the Premier League table and qualify for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Mikel Arteta has Eddie Nketiah at his disposal as Jesus' backup who has played majorly in the Europa League this season. Nketiah has registered three goals and one assist in 19 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal interested in signing Juventus midfielder in January

As per Calciomercato (via Football365), the Gunners are looking to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri are currently are in a dire financial situation and could have to let players go. The entire board recently announced their resignation as well. Moreover, Juventus were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stages itself.

Arsenal were looking for a deep-lying midfielder in the summer but failed to sign any. They could benefit from Juventus' situation and make an attempt to sign Rabiot.

The French midfielder has registered five goals and two assists in 16 matches across competitions for the Italian club this season. He has also performed brilliantly for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their run to the quarter-finals.

Aside from the Gunners, Newcastle United are also monitoring Rabiot's situation. His contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2023 and he could be available for around €15 million - €20 million in January.

