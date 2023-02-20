"They'll want to do the right thing" - Gary Neville urges Chelsea to 'hold their nerve' and not sack under fire Graham Potter

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has stated that the Chelsea owners should remain patient and not sack under-fire manager Graham Potter just yet.

This comes after the Blues suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-table Southampton on February 18. James Ward-Prowse's free-kick was the only goal of the game on that occasion.

Neville has acknowledged that Potter is under massive pressure as Chelsea manager. This was made evident by fans at Stamford Bridge jeering their team's performance against Southampton.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast (via Sky Sports), the former Manchester United full-back was quoted as saying the following:

"Potter is under massive pressure. You can see it in his face. The chances they missed in the second half and the boos at the end of the game, felt a little ominous."

Despite recent poor form and outrage from fans, Neville still wants the club owners to stick with Potter. The former player-turned-pundit pointed out that the club have heavily invested in players and backroom staff. He believes that this will all go in vain should they pull the plug on the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

Neville said the following in that regard:

"I think they'll want to do the right thing, the Chelsea owners. They've sacked a manager very early in the season in Thomas Tuchel, they've owned their new manager, they've brought recruitment assistants in alongside him, so they've invested heavily in Graham and his team… but they have to hold their nerve if they want to see it through."

He added:

"But I suspect that nerve is being tested, as any owner's would be when you've spent that level of money and you're losing games at home to the (side) bottom of the league."

Chelsea have been in some poor form lately. The Blues are currently on a four-game winless run in the Premier League and have picked up just one win from their last seven outings in the league.

As things stand, Potter's side are currently 10th in the league standings, having accumulated just 31 points from 23 games.

Whom to Chelsea face next in the Premier League?

Chelsea will be wanting to return to winning ways as soon as possible in the Premier League. However, their next test in the league will be a trip to fellow London side Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

The Blues are also in danger of getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage. As things stand, they trail German giants Borussia Dortmund 1-0 following their defeat in midweek.

