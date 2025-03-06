"They'll be wondering what this guy is on" - Stephen Warnock lavishes praise on 'sensational' Liverpool star after win against PSG

Former English defender and football pundit Stephen Warnock has heaped praise on Alisson Becker for his performance during Liverpool's win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 5. The Reds recorded a 1-0 victory over PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 at Parc des Princes in the UCL.

Harvey Elliott scored the winner for Liverpool in the 87th minute with the help of an assist from Darwin Nunez. Playing at Parc des Princes, the Reds gave an underwhelming performance as they took only two shots, 25 fewer than Luis Enrique's side. Compared to Liverpool's one, Les Parisiens had 10 shots on target.

However, throughout the match, Alisson Becker's performance was outstanding. The Brazilian goalkeeper made nine saves and maintained a clean sheet against the Ligue 1 giants. He was also named the Player of the Match for his heroic efforts against PSG.

Alisson saved Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola's attempts multiple times. His best save came in the 80th minute as he denied Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's curled shot from going inside the net. Reacting to the save, Stephen Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Empire of the Kop):

"A hat-trick of world-class saves. Stunning from Alisson. They'll be wondering what this guy is on. He has been sensational tonight."

Next, the Reds will host PSG on Wednesday, March 11, at Anfield in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16.

Luis Enrique makes huge claim after PSG's 1-0 loss to Liverpool in UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique is confident that his team will defeat Liverpool in the second leg of the Round of 16 next week. The Reds recorded a close 1-0 victory over Les Parisiens on Wednesday at Parc des Princes.

After the match, Luis Enrique insisted that his side performed better than the Premier League giants. The former Barcelona boss also affirmed that PSG will defeat the Merseyside outfit at Anfield and advance to the next round on aggregate score. He said (via X/@FabrizioRomano):

"Comeback to Anfield next week? Of course, we can do it. We're gonna do it. The result is unfair. They shot once, they scored. Their best player was the goalie. It's a bit weird. I'm very proud of my team. We were far better than Liverpool."

Against Arne Slot's side, the Ligue 1 giants created three big chances and missed all of them. They also took 11 shots inside the box and won 14 corner kicks.

