"They should lock him down" - Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to offer player new contract, calls him a 'great asset'

Former England defender Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to offer Antonio Rudiger a new contract.

Rudiger, who was on the fringes at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, has become an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's starting XI. The German defender was brilliant in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory last season, and has carried that form into the 2021-22 campaign.

While his performances have been excellent, Rudiger's contract situation has demanded more attention. The 28-year-old's current deal with Chelsea ends in 2022. Negotiations regarding an extension are said to be ongoing between the Blues and Rudiger, but the German is yet to put pen to paper.

As things stand, the centre-back will be eligible to hold talks with other clubs from January about a free transfer next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing - there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel. 🔵🇩🇪 #CFC FC Bayern and Real Madrid are interested in case he’ll be a free agent. Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing - there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel. 🔵🇩🇪 #CFCFC Bayern and Real Madrid are interested in case he’ll be a free agent. https://t.co/Gd6r8Jidsc

Glen Johnson, who turned out for Chelsea between 2003 and 2007, believes losing Rudiger would be detrimental for the club. He also spoke about the German's revival in recent times under Tuchel.

Speaking to bettingodds.com (via The Sport Review), Johnson said:

“It would be a loss. He’s (Rudiger) clearly revamped his Chelsea career under Thomas Tuchel, and when he’s playing the way he has been then he’s a great asset to Chelsea, so if he was to go on a free contract, he will be missed.”

Johnson also believes Rudiger's exit, if it does happen, should not be via a free transfer. He wants Chelsea to offer the centre-back an extension to stay at Stamford Bridge, considering his current form.

“To find great players in form is hard to come by, as we know, but from a business perspective as well, you can’t let top players leave for free. If he’s their best defender or not, letting a player leave on a free never makes sense. Whilst he’s playing like this, they should lock him down, in my opinion.”

Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea have looked good this season

Chelsea have gotten off to an excellent start to their 2021-22 campaign. The Blues currently find themselves atop the Premier League table with 16 points from seven matches. They are one clear of Liverpool in second and two clear of holders Manchester City in third.

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Chelsea's best players this season. The towering German has played in all seven Premier League matches this term, helping Chelsea keep four clean sheets. Rudiger has also scored a goal, sweeping home the Blues' third goal in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

BBC Sport @BBCSport #TOTCHE GOAL!It's three for Chelsea!Antonio Rudiger getting in on the act after another set-piece isn't cleared and the German finishes neatly.Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea📻 Listen on @5liveSport and updates ⤵ #bbcfootball GOAL!It's three for Chelsea!Antonio Rudiger getting in on the act after another set-piece isn't cleared and the German finishes neatly.Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea📻 Listen on @5liveSport and updates ⤵#bbcfootball #TOTCHE

Also Read

Chelsea have, however, hit a blip in form in recent times. Thomas Tuchel's side have lost two of their last three matches.

They fell 1-0 to Manchester City at home before losing by the same scoreline at Juventus in the Champions League. Chelsea did get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Southampton in their last match before the ongoing international break, though.

Edited by Bhargav