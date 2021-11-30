"They look like a donkey right now" - Chris Sutton compares Manchester United to Premier League 3-horse race competitors Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has said that Manchester United 'look like a donkey right now' due to their recent performances. Sutton has, however, backed The Red Devils to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Manchester United announced the appointment of German tactician Ralph Rangnick as their interim manager. That came after their 1-1 draw with league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The 20-time Premier League champions have endured a torrid run of form. That has seen them lose three, draw one and win just one of their last five league games.

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea striker believes Rangnick should be able to salvage United's season and lead them to a top-four finish. He has tipped United to finish ahead of the likes of Arsenal in the league, come the end of the season.

"We've got a three-horse race and bringing up the rear, although they look like a donkey right now, I'm saying Manchester United will finish fourth," Sutton told SportsMail.

'The fact that Arsenal don't have Europe this season is a massive advantage for them. Mikel Arteta and his players have got no excuses, no Thursday night games in Baku to hide behind. They're even on the verge of having Arsene Wenger back at the club, and he knows a thing or two about finishing fourth."

The former player lauded Rangnick for his managerial credentials. He said that the German could take United into the Champions League next season.

"But Ralph Rangnick is a super-manager, a visionary of the game, the godfather of gegenpressing, and I believe United are capable of sneaking into the Champions League placse at the expense of fellow European hopefuls Arsenal and West Ham."

Manchester United will host Arsenal on Thursday night at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Despite enjoying an impressive run of form under Mikel Arteta this season, Arsenal have struggled against top-quality opposition. Their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool indicated that The Gunners still have a long way to go.

Manchester United need to back Ralph Rangnick financially in the January transfer window

Manchester United enjoyed one of their best transfer windows in recent history this summer. The Red Devils managed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho. The club are, however, in desperate need of a top-quality defensive midfielder and an attack-minded right-back to provide competition to Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Ralph Rangnick is widely considered to be the godfather of gegenpressing. The German will need players who are willing to adapt and learn his style of play if he is to succeed at Old Trafford. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and Mason Greenwood have been criticised for their lack of work rate and pressing up front.

Rangnick will, therefore, need funds to sign a few players who would improve Manchester United's squad. That would allow the German to implement his ideology at the club.

