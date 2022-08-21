“They look like Man City in a way” – Jamie O’Hara makes interesting comparison about Arsenal after Gunners beat Bournemouth

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium, and their remarkable display has impressed Jamie O'Hara, who was a Gunners academy product. The former Tottenham Hotspur player has not held back his thoughts about the outstanding performance by Mikel Arteta's men.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (transcribed by TheBootRoom), O'Hara compared the young, vibrant squad to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City:

"They are looking a bit special this Arsenal side. They look like Man City in a way. It’s like they’ve almost got that there they’re playing like Pep Guardiola’s Man City. It’s almost a joy to watch, and I’m a Spurs fan."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“They look like Man City…”



“It’s almost a joy to watch.”



Jamie O’Hara absolutely loves what he’s seeing from Arsenal today 🤩 “Arsenal are looking a bit special.”“They look like Man City…”“It’s almost a joy to watch.”Jamie O’Hara absolutely loves what he’s seeing from Arsenal today 🤩 “Arsenal are looking a bit special.”🔥 “They look like Man City…”⭐️ “It’s almost a joy to watch.”Jamie O’Hara absolutely loves what he’s seeing from Arsenal today https://t.co/WpKuw1mV5N

It's an understandably difficult situation for the sports pundit to be in, as Spurs and the Gunners are north London rivals. However, while the stunning performance on display might be "almost" a joy for O'Hara, it will certainly be a delight for the Gooners.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Match Report

Arsenal saw off newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to secure a third consecutive Premier League win this season. The Gunners were too much for the Cherries on their own turf and ran out 3-0 winners with Mikel Arteta’s side looking like the real deal.

The Gunners took the match by the scruff of the neck early on and snatched the lead through Martin Odegaard after just five minutes. The goal was a result of a wonderful run by Gabriel Jesus, and the new arrival from Manchester City looks to have the world at his feet with an Arsenal crest on his chest.

The Gunners doubled their lead six minutes later, with Jesus yet again playing a pivotal role in getting the ball to Odegaard. The Norwegian curled the ball into the top left corner to double the lead and see them head into the break 2-0 up.

The second half would not provide any solace for the Cherries as the Gunners continued to dominate. They found a third goal through defender William Saliba, with the Frenchman adding a goal to his impressive run of form.

GOAL @goal Arsenal win their first three Premier League games for the first time since 2004-05 Arsenal win their first three Premier League games for the first time since 2004-05 👀 https://t.co/F8dER6jYIT

Gabriel Martinelli's cross to the far post was not converted by Granit Xhaka, but Saliba was on hand to score a phenomenal curling effort just before the hour. Jesus would also have the ball in the back of the net in the 72nd minute, only to see his effort chalked off for offside by VAR.

Arsenal will be proud of their dominant performance on the day, with the Gunners sitting top of the table and looking set to have a good season. Bournemouth will leave the match somewhat grateful as it could have gone much worse for them and turned into a truly humiliating result.

The Cherries will hope to do better in their upcoming fixtures and gather enough points to secure Premier League survival come the end of the season.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat