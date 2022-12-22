"They look like they’ve got a big problem" – Gary Neville identifies major issue with Manchester United ahead of Premier League return

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has pointed out that the Red Devils' defense could be an area of worry for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Premier League giants came up 2-0 winners over Burnley in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 21). Goals from Christian Eriksen in the first half and Marcus Rashford in the second half helped them progress to the next round of the competition.

With first-choice center-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez yet to return to the club after they featured in the FIFA World Cup final on December 18, Victor Lindelof partnered defensive midfielder Casemiro in the heart of the defense.

Varane picked up an injury that saw him get substituted in extra time in the World Cup final and details of the extent of his injuries are yet to be made public. Martinez, meanwhile, won the World Cup with Argentina and could be out for at least a couple of weeks as he celebrates the historic achievement and gets some time to rest and recuperate.

Ex-Manchester United player Neville believes that the defense could be a 'big problem' for the Red Devils in their upcoming Premier League fixtures. After their win over Burnley, the former England full-back told Sky Sports:

"They look like they’ve got a big problem at centre back. Martínez looks like he’s going to be at least a couple of weeks, Varane obviously he was injured and you don’t know when he’s going to come back, and if Harry Maguire’s ill they’re going to go potentially with a really weakened defence into those Premier League games."

He added:

"I think if they had been playing against a Premier League team tonight they would have been punished, so they’ve got to get some players back quickly."

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on December 27 before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers away on December 31.

Erik ten Hag on Casemiro's performance in Manchester United's win over Burnley

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth over £60 million.

Erik Ten Hag was happy with Casemiro and Victor Lindelof's performances in the Red Devils' win over Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Speaking about the Brazilian, he told the club's website:

"[It was] what you can expect: really experienced, really composed. [He was] leading [and had] a good combination with Victor Lindelof. So I was happy with the performance."

The Brazilian made six clearances, blocked two shots, made one interception and one tackle, and won three of his five duels in the game against Burnley.

The draw for the EFL Cup quarterfinals will take place on Thursday (December 22) after the final Round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

