“They look lost” – Arsene Wenger offers opinion on ‘below mid-table’ side Chelsea after defeat against Brentford 

Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger gave a damning verdict on Chelsea after the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

Mauricio Pochettino suffered their fourth defeat of the season against Brentford. Despite having 70% possession, and numerous chances to put the game away in the first half, the Blues were unable to breach the Bees' defense.

Ethan Pinnock (58') and Bryan Mbeumo (96') scored one goal apiece, securing three points for the visitors. Chelsea are now 11th in the Premier League standings with just 12 points from 10 games, 14 points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Wenger made an appearance on beIN Sports. Pundits Andy Gray and Richard Keys asked the French tactician to give his thoughts on the Blues to which he said:

"From outside you question what's wrong there. Is it the players they paid a lot of money for, are they not good enough? Are they overrated? Is the confidence in the team so low that they cannot turn up and play some constructive game?"

He added:

"Overall, it looks one-paced without ideas They look lost. It’s a team who looks lost. And you have to find solutions very quickly because after 10 games, you see a trend in the league and the trend what they do is just below mid-table."

The Blues will be hoping to bounce back in their next fixture against Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.

Joe Cole praises Chelsea star despite 2-0 loss against Brentford

Former Premier League midfielder Joe Cole hailed Cole Palmer's stellar performance for Chelsea during their 2-0 defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

Palmer looked like the Blues' most threatening player during the game and was let down by his teammates' poor finishing, particularly in the first half. Cole told TNT Sports (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Cole Palmer was the outstanding player on the pitch. He looks like a player unaffected by what’s happened here in the last 12 months. e goes and gets on the ball. He’s confident… He was constantly getting on the ball. He was dictating. He was a real bright spark in a very average performance. … I think he’s fast becoming a leader in this team.”

The 21-year-old created four big chances had a pass accuracy of 86% and made 13 passes into the final third. Moreover, he made four recoveries and won 100% of his tackles.