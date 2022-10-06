"They look so sloppy and terrible" - Arsenal legend says Liverpool are 'broken' and launches astonishing attack on 4 players

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has lambasted four Liverpool players, namely Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, for their poor performances this season.

Liverpool have suffered an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign, registering just five wins in 11 matches across all competitions. The club are currently ninth in the Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games, scoring 18 and conceding nine goals.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: There is no pressure on Jurgen Klopp from within Liverpool, it should be said. This is not Chelsea, where a manager is sacked at the first hint of trouble. Klopp has as much credit in the bank as any manager in the game, and rightly so. NEW: There is no pressure on Jurgen Klopp from within Liverpool, it should be said. This is not Chelsea, where a manager is sacked at the first hint of trouble. Klopp has as much credit in the bank as any manager in the game, and rightly so. #lfc [neil jones - goal] 🚨 NEW: There is no pressure on Jurgen Klopp from within Liverpool, it should be said. This is not Chelsea, where a manager is sacked at the first hint of trouble. Klopp has as much credit in the bank as any manager in the game, and rightly so. #lfc [neil jones - goal] https://t.co/KhW7Mtv8ZI

Speaking to Compare Bet, Petit claimed that the Reds are currently performing below their expected levels and pinpointed four players for their disappointing performances this campaign. He said:

"When you look at Liverpool at the moment, they look so sloppy and terrible. Something has been broken in this team. Mentally, they are not the same unit they have been for the last four or five years. Physically as well. I think with the fact [Sadio] Mane has gone, you can see something is missing up front as well. Salah is a shadow of himself at the moment."

He continued:

"The midfield don't control the tempo anymore, they are not playing with character and personality. And in defence, my God. So many individual and collective mistakes, easily avoidable mistakes. Sometimes during this season, I have felt embarrassed to watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Gomez when he was playing. So many mistakes."

Addressing the side's work rate in recent performances, Petit added:

"They are not the same players they used to be. They don't have the same concentration, the anger to beat the other team, to hurt them, to put pressure on them. They don't run together anymore."

"They used to run together, like a unit, and the opponent would be scared of them. They used to be one of the best teams in Europe, and they don't look like that anymore."

After registering a 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4), Liverpool will next lock horns with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9).

Mohamed Salah issues challenge to Liverpool team-mates after recent win

After the recent 2-0 victory at Anfield, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts about his team's future goals. He told (via the club's official website):

"It's a good night. Not perfect but it's important to win the games at home, especially [as] we have a tough group and we lost the first game. We just need to carry on and try to win the next games."

He added:

"We just try to focus on each game, we take one game at a time because in the Premier League also we are not in our form. We just try to think of each game and be first in the group in the Champions League and also try to win in the Premier League."

Salah has scored five goals and contributed four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season.

