"They looked like that last year" - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp provides response when asked if Arsenal are title contenders this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Arsenal have all the necessary components to mount a Premier League title challenge this season. This comes before the two sides face each other in the English top flight at Anfield on Saturday (December 23).

Klopp recalls their encounter at Anfield last season which ended 2-2. Arsenal went 2-0 up thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus before Liverpool brought it back to 2-2. They needed a late Roberto Firmino goal to secure a point on that occasion.

Klopp believes that the Gunners' summer transfer business has made them an even better side than what they were last season when they finished second. He therefore expects them to be right up there in the quest for a Premier League title.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying the following (via Liverpool Echo):

"They looked like that last year. Our game here with them, they were outstanding until we found a way into the game. In the end, we should have won it. They bring in Rice and Havertz, that doesn't make you worse. They have a good mix of physicality and technique. They are well-coached, well-drilled."

As things stand, Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League standings, having picked up 39 points from 17 games. They picked up a routine 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in the previous league game.

The Reds, on the other hand, missed a chance of going top in the league following their 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday (December 17). They are second in the standings and only a point behind their opponents from Saturday afternoon.

It is worth mentioning that the Premier League title race is extremely close this season. Third-placed Aston Villa are level on points with Liverpool (38) while Manchester City are fourth on 34 points.

Arsenal did beat Liverpool once last season before their draw at Anfield

Arsenal secured a narrow 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium last season before their entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring inside the first minute before Darwin Nunez equalized for the visitors at the half-hour mark. The Gunners, however, took the lead back right before half-time through Bukayo Saka.

Jurgen Klopp's side leveled the game for the second time in the second half through Roberto Firmino. However, Saka scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot.

Liverpool and Arsenal have always produced entertaining games in recent times and will want three points on Saturday to stamp their authority in the title race.

