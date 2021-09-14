"They are not a lot worse off now" - Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann talks about facing Barcelona without 'extravagant' Lionel Messi

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to lock horns in their first Champions League game of the season this evening. Despite the absence of Lionel Messi, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann doesn't think the Blaugrana are any worse.

"They've no longer got someone as extravagant as Lionel Messi, but they have other players who can make a difference. We are prepared for everything," the tactician told his pre-match press conference.

"I'm not of the opinion that they are a lot worse off now. [Whether we are] favorites or not favorites is always more of a media topic. Two world clubs are meeting. On the one hand, the form on the day will decide, but on the other hand, [there is] motivation - and that one will be extremely high with us."

The Champions League makes its highly-anticipated return today, with Barcelona set to host Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp. The last time the two sides met was during the 2019/2020 campaign. It ended in humiliation for Blaugrana, who fell to a shocking 8-2 defeat.

Although the Catalan giants suffered a huge loss with Lionel Messi's departure, it would be wrong to predict they'll have a bad game. Unlike in previous years, no one knows what to expect from this Barcelona side. That unpredictability will surely keep Bayern Munich on their feet this evening.

Without Lionel Messi, Barcelona are unpredictable

How Barcelona and Bayern Munich have fared so far this season

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both had an impressive start to the season. The Catalan giants kick-started the post-Messi era with a convincing 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad in the opening La Liga fixture. That was followed by a draw with Athletic Bilbao and a 2-0 win against Getafe last time out.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have a record of three victories and one draw from their four Bundesliga games so far this season. They earned an impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the weekend to fire themselves up for their return to the Champions League.

Apart from Lionel Messi, who left for PSG this summer, Barcelona will be without Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele due to injuries. Bayern Munich will also miss Serge Gnabry, Corentin Tolisso and Marcel Sabitzer over fitness issues.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to top their group to get a favorable draw in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

