"They have been made aware of the fact he might be available" - Transfer expert says Chelsea could make move for Premier League striker 

As per transfer insider Dean Jones, Chelsea-linked striker Jamie Vardy could leave Leicester City this summer.

The Englishman has just one year left in his contract with the Foxes and is contemplating his future at the club. The Blues haven't made any offers for Vardy yet but have been informed of his potential availability.

Vardy, 35, has been one of the key players for Leicester since joining them from Fleetwood in 2012. He scored 16 goals in 37 Championship games in the 2013-14 season to help them gain promotion to the Premier League.

The England international scored 24 goals in 36 games in Leicester's unexpected 2015-16 Premier League triumph.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy With Kasper Schmeichel on his way to Nice, only one player remains from Leicester’s promotion-winning 2013/14 side: Jamie Vardy. With Kasper Schmeichel on his way to Nice, only one player remains from Leicester’s promotion-winning 2013/14 side: Jamie Vardy. https://t.co/1AJSncESfD

He has scored 133 goals and provided 46 assists in the Premier League for the Foxes but could look to move on this summer. Speaking about Vardy's situation at Leicester, Jones told GiveMeSport:

"Vardy has got a situation at Leicester. He’s considering whether to potentially leave in this window or not. At the moment, there isn’t an offer on the table from Chelsea, but they have been made aware of the fact he might be available, given the fact he’s only got a year left of his contract, and they need a striker.”

While he dealt with injury issues last season and played only 25 Premier League games, Vardy scored 15 goals.

Chelsea need to sign striker this summer

The Blues have made five signings so far this summer, but they still need more. They've signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club on free transfers, while Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Timo Werner is also to re-join RB Leipzig this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



All parties will prepare documents in order to sign the agreement next week. Timo Werner deal will be completed on Monday. RB Leipzig and Chelsea have full agreement, permanent deal confirmed as revealed yesterday - no loan with buy option.All parties will prepare documents in order to sign the agreement next week. Timo Werner deal will be completed on Monday. RB Leipzig and Chelsea have full agreement, permanent deal confirmed as revealed yesterday - no loan with buy option. 🚨🇩🇪 #CFCAll parties will prepare documents in order to sign the agreement next week. https://t.co/6VvxIEyuHk

It's evident the Blues need a striker this summer. Last season, Mason Mount was their highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 11 goals in 32 games.

The Blues do have Armando Broja, who has returned from his loan spell at Southampton. However, he's unlikely to shoulder their goalscoring burden, as he scored only six times in 32 games for the Saints last season.

While Vardy is now 35, signing him could help Thomas Tuchel address the goalscoring problem in the short term. Vardy is undoubtedly a goalscoring threat and could be available on a cut-price deal, as Leicester need to sell players to stay in compliance with financial fair-play rules.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav