"They make everything easier for me" - Liverpool legend Sadio Mane opens up on 'incredible' relationship with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane ended his stint with Liverpool this summer, joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth €41 million and signing a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Before kick-starting his career at the Allianz Arena, the Senegalese spent some time reminiscing about his time at Anfield and his relationship with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Sadio Mane was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time with Liverpool, forming a formidable attacking partnership with Salah and Firmino. Thanks to their incredible chemistry on the pitch, the trio ran riot and propelled the Reds to incredible heights, scoring plenty of goals and winning multiple honors.

The Senegalese has hailed his former partners-in-crime for making 'everything easy' for him to thrive during their time together at Anfield. The former Southampton forward told Liverpool's official website:

"Bobby and Mo – what players! I think there are no other secrets because playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible."

"These two players, Liverpool still have great players. And you have now Diogo and Diaz also – wow, what a player they have!"

It goes without saying Liverpool lost a massive player with Sadio Mane's departure. The attacker, however, believes the Reds will continue to go strong with the quality they have, as well as the hard work and dedication they continue to exhibit. He said:

"But it's normal, it's the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best. But for me, football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That's what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them."

Sadio Mane's Liverpool career summed up

The winger claimed the FA Cup and the EFL trophy in his final year at Anfield.

The attacker joined the Reds from Southampton in a transfer worth €41 million during the summer of 2016. He spent six years at the club, contributing an impressive 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 appearances across all competitions.

Mane won six honors at Anfield, namely the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

