"They are making it up as they go along" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Wolves vs Chelsea

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a draw for Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

The former striker went on to add that it was difficult to predict the outcome of games for the London side amidst a tumultuous season.

Sutton also spoke about Frank Lampard being appointed as the Blues' manager in a caretaker role. He said (via the BBC):

"What a strange decision by Chelsea to bring back Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, as manager until the end of the season. As I have said many times about some of the Blues' decisions in recent months, it feels like they are making it up as they go along."

"Good luck to Frank, who had a difficult time at Everton before leaving at the start of this year. I actually thought he did pretty well in his first spell at Chelsea but it seems so odd to go back to him now. What happens if they do well under him in the Champions League and in their remaining league games? In many ways, this has complicated things."

He added:

"Who knows which way Lampard will go in terms of team selection in this games, or even what formation he will use? Because of that, it's hard to make a prediction here, other than that I can't see there being many goals."

The west London side made the shock decision to bring back ex-manager and club legend Frank Lampard in a caretaker role.

The former midfielder is set to see over the rest of the campaign as the Blues look to gain some ground in the Premier League and push ahead in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard opens up on decision to rejoin Chelsea

Frank Lampard opens up on decision to rejoin Chelsea

Former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has completed a stunning comeback as he returned to Stamford Bridge in a caretaker role.

Following the sacking of Graham Potter after just seven months in charge, the Blues have opted to hire the former coach on a temporary basis as they look for long-term options.

When quizzed about his return, Lampard said (via Yahoo):

"Easy decision for me, this is my club. I'm also a very practical person. I've been on a different path since I left Chelsea but to come back when I've been asked and come back with a belief I can help until the end of the season."

"I'm delighted to get the opportunity and I'm thankful. I've a good understanding of the squad, the training ground, the stadium and the fans and I'll do my best."

Chelsea will want to get back to winning ways with Lampard when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a crucial league clash.

