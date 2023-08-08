"They could be a match made in heaven" – Brad Friedel says he will 'drive' Chelsea target to Stamford Bridge due to Mauricio Pochettino factor

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes Leeds United star Tyler Adams will be an astute signing for Chelsea.

The Blues are in the process of reshaping their midfield this summer with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already off their books. They are hoping to add at most two more midfielders to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to open discussions with Leeds over a potential summer move for Adams in the coming few days. They are believed to be keen to trigger the 36-cap USA international's relegation release clause of £20 million soon.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Transfer Show, Friedel heaped praise on Adams and stated that he will personally drive the player to London for the potential completion of a Blues move. He elaborated:

"If he has the chance to go to Chelsea and play with Mauricio, then I will go drive, pick him up and take him down myself. He's an incredible human being, first and foremost. He works harder than anyone I have ever coached in my life. He can play multiple positions. His best position is in the centre of midfield. Not tall in stature, but strong. Hard as nails. A leader."

Stating that Adams will be a perfect fit at the Blues, Friedel concluded:

"I can't say enough good things about him. I don't know what Chelsea are going to do as far as negotiating the deal. But I know Mauricio and how well he works. I know how Tyler works as well. And they could be a match made in heaven. I would be delighted for both Mauricio and Tyler."

So far, Adams has featured in 26 games across competitions for Leeds.

Chelsea set to make space for Tyler Adams by loaning out academy product this month

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea youth product Lewis Hall is close to finalizing a season-long loan transfer to Crystal Palace this summer. He has been identified as a target by the Eagles due to his versatility and potential.

Hall, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a fine signing for Crystal Palace. The 18-year-old would likely fill the void left by veterans James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic soon.

A left-footed central midfielder, Hall made his Blues debut in a FA Cup third-round match in January 2022. He shot to prominence last term, featuring in 823 minutes of action spread across 11 appearances.