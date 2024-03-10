"They may come to regret that" - Roy Keane claims Liverpool will look back at 2 key moments in Manchester City draw

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reckons Liverpool would 'regret' missing two gilt-edged opportunities in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday (March 10).

In a riveting top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, the Reds were arguably the better side across the 90 minutes. But it was City who took the lead midway through the first half through John Stones.

Jurgen Klopp's side were back on level terms five minutes into the second period. Luis Diaz had two opportunities in quick succession to take the hosts into the lead but contrived to miss on both occasions.

In the first instance, Mohamed Salah had put the Colombian clean through on goal with a superb defence-splitting pass, but Diaz shot horribly off-target. Just a few miments later, he had the opportunity to redeem himself, but the Colombian fired wide once again off a Salah pass.

Here are the two misses:

Although a call for penalty was not given by VAR late on, the Reds had ample opportunities to seal the deal long before that. Keane said on Sky Sports (via Empire of the Kop):

“I’ve tired myself out watching that. Liverpool played with great quality, and they had the better chances in the second half. They had two great chances, and they may come to regret that.”

The stalemate leaves the Reds and City off the Premier League summit, with Klopp's side trailing Arsenal on goal diffrence, while City are a point behind, after 28 games.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are in the midst of superb seasons. While Klopp's side won the EFL Cup, they are also alive in three other competitions.

In their manager's final season in charge, the Reds are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple. However, the draw with City knocks them off the Premier League summit.

They next take on Sparta Praha at home on Thursday (March 14) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg, having won the first 5-1 away from home last week.

Meanwhile, City are third in the league, a point off leaders Arsenal. They are in next in action at home to Newcastle United on Saturday (March 16) in the FA Cup quarterfinal. On the same day, the Reds are away at Manchester United in the same stage of the competition.