"They might be Man City, but they are humans" - Brentford striker Ivan Toney explains why Arsenal could win the Premier League title

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has explained why Arsenal potentially beating Manchester City to the Premier League title this season is not as implausible as some may think.

City have amassed 100, 98,86, and 93, respectively, in their last four title-winning seasons.

Liverpool are the only team apart from the Cityzens to have lifted the league title in the past five campaigns. Hence, it is understandable that manager Pep Guardiola's side carry an air of invincibility around them.

Time and again, the Manchester-based outfit have shown just how tough they are to beat in a title race. Hence, Arsenal fans have been cautious about their team's chances of winning the league title for the first time since 2004.

Brentford's shock 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad on November 12, for many, could prove to be a defining moment this season. Phil Foden's goal just seconds before the half-time whistle canceled out Toney's 16th-minute opener.

However, the English striker netted the winner eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to seal a historic win for the Bees. After the game, the former Peterborough centre-forward sent a reminder that Manchester City are not immune to defeats.

After the full-time whistle, Toney told BT Sport (h/t the Mirror):

"What we're doing week in, week out on the training pitch, we can do things like this. They might be Man City but they're humans and humans can lose games.

"Dedication and wanting to work hard for each other, we showed that today and I think we deserved the three points at the end."

Arsenal's subsequent 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers meant the north London giants are five points clear at the top of the table. The Bees, meanwhile, are 10th in the standings with 19 points from 15 matches.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are enjoying their start to the season

Manager Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are enjoying where they are on the table but will not get too ahead of themselves.

Speaking after the full-time whistle at the Emirates following the win against Wolves, the former Manchester City assistant manager told the official Arsenal website:

"It’s great to be where we are. We are enjoying that moment, and we have a big break. We have to reflect on what we are doing, and be very much prepared for what is going to come after the World Cup.

But, our aim is to play better as a team every single day; to have better tools to do what we want to do on that pitch."

With 24 games still left in the ongoing Premier League season, Arteta is a wise man to not start counting his eggs before the chicken has hatched.

