"They might not pass to us" - PSG star Ander Herrera on being teammates with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has opened up about playing and training alongside three of the best footballers on the planet - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Messi joined PSG on a free deal in the summer transfer window which has probably made their frontline the best in the sport.

Speaking on Spanish show El Larguero, Herrera joked that other players might not receive a pass from the trio in training before adding that he enjoys playing with them.

"Although in training they might not pass it to us, I really enjoy Messi, Neymar and Mbappé! It's a pleasure to play with them," Herrera said.

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with five wins in as many matches. They have scored 16 goals in the process, conceding only five. Out of the big three, however, only Mbappe has managed to get on the scoresheet. The Frenchman is also PSG's top scorer with four goals in six matches across competitions.

We will try to convince Mbappe to stay: PSG midfielder Ander Herrera

Kylian Mbappe had been linked with a move away from PSG in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid were reportedly heavily interested in the 22-year-old's signature but the move didn't materialize.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire after the ongoing season and he could thus leave for free ahead of next season. Rumors also suggest that Real Madrid have made him their priority signing and as a result, PSG are in a tricky situation.

Herrera, however, is hoping that PSG can win silverware this season and they can then convince Mbappe to stay put.

"I think the coming season can affect whether Mbappé stays or not. If he can score goals and be happy, we will try to convince him to stay," Herrera added.

