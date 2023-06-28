“They have no money” - Real Madrid star’s agent makes incredible claim when asked if PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe could join club

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy's agent has made an incredible claim that the club have 'no money' when asked about their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Madrid are on the lookout for a replacement for Karim Benzema and Mbappe has once again emerged as a transfer target. The Frenchman has decided against triggering a one-year extension on his PSG contract, leaving him with just 12 more months at the Parc des Princes.

This means the Frenchman will be available on a free next summer should PSG decide against selling him this year. However, with Real Madrid being the only club rumored to be seriously tracking Mbappe, the Parisians don't have much to worry about.

Yvan Le Mée, Mendy's agent, has claimed that the club have no money so they will not be able to sign Mbappe this summer.

"Will Mbappé go to Madrid this summer? Absolutely not. I'm close to Real Madrid, they have no money," Mee said (via Madrid Zone).

ESPN have reported that PSG are looking for a transfer fee around the €150 million mark for Mbappe.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe addresses Real Madrid rumors

Kylian Mbappe addressed the Real Madrid rumors earlier this month, saying he hasn't asked PSG to be sold to the Spanish giants.

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid," Mbappe told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, he confirmed that he will not activate a one-year extension on his current contract with the French giants, leaving room for further speculations.

"I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season," he added.

In six years with PSG since 2017, Mbappe has scored 212 goals in 260 appearances for them across competitions, becoming their all-time top scorer. He has also helped the club to five Ligue 1 titles in that time but failed to lead them to their first-ever Champions League trophy.

