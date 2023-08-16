"They are moving mad" - Michail Antonio shocked by Chelsea-Liverpool saga involving Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has been left shocked by the Chelsea-Liverpool transfer saga revolving around Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Both clubs have been at the center of media attention for nearly a week. Chelsea were in the race to sign Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for nearly three months. Despite this, Liverpool entered the race last Thursday in a desperate attempt to get a new central defensive midfielder.

The Reds struck a £111 million deal with Brighton to facilitate the transfer, however, Caicedo decided to reject Jurgen Klopp and Co. to move to Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old joined the Blues on August 14 for a total fee of £115 million, signing an eight-year contract.

Liverpool then decided to return to their previous transfer target, Romeo Lavia. They even bid £60 million for the Southampton star, despite refusing to bid over £46 million a few weeks prior.

While they reportedly reached an agreement with Southampton, Chelsea were also in the race. In the end, Lavia decided to join Mauricio Pochettino and co. sending the Reds back to square one. His transfer isn't official yet but is expected to be completed soon.

Antonio was left shocked by these revelations. He gave his take on The Footballer's Football Podcast (via HITC):

“It’s a madness. Liverpool go bid, bid, bid, then Chelsea go, ‘nah, man is stepping in. This is my player now.' They got him because Caicedo is a massive Chelsea fan."

He added:

“Then, the Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia. Again, Liverpool (put down) £60 million accepted. Now, I am hearing that Lavia wants to go Chelsea as well. I am like ‘what!?’. They are moving mad.”

The Reds still have a few weeks left to salvage their summer transfer window. They are yet to replace either of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson who departed for the Saudi Pro League last month.

Liverpool will have to pay full release clause to sign PSV star following Chelsea hijacks: Reports

According to ESPN (via Daily Express), Liverpool will need to pay the full £32 million release clause to sign PSV Eindhoven star Ibrahim Sangare this summer. The Reds are still in the hunt for a new defensive midfielder after their bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were hijacked by the Blues.

ESPN recently confirmed that the Reds were interested in acquiring Sangare. However, they aren't alone as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the race. PSV have reportedly made it clear that they will reject any bid less than £32 million.

Ibrahim Sangare had an impressive 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 45 appearances. The 25-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Fabinho but the Reds will need to act fast to get the deal over the line.