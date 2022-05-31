"They must decide if the vile currency is the only thing that can satisfy them" - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis issues stern warning to Barcelona target 

Napoli’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis believes Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly should stay in Naples, a unique city steeped in history.

Both Koulibaly and Dries Mertens have been linked with moves away from the club. While Mertens’ contract will expire at the end of June, Koulibaly has little over a year remaining on his current deal.

Koulibaly is yet to sign a contract extension offered by the club amidst interest from La Liga side Barcelona. As per Fichajes, Blaugrana will have to spend a fee of €60 million to sign the Senegalese defender.

When asked about both Mertens and Koulibaly staying put at the club, De Laurentiis said:

"Whether they stay or not will only depend on them. They must decide if the vile currency is the only thing that can satisfy them, or if living in Naples, in a unique context, can be considered a privilege. If that is not the case, no longer it will be my problem.”

Koulibaly would strengthen Barcelona’s defense but may not be a long-term addition

Koulibaly is still a world-class centre-back, but he is 30 now and would not be a long-term acquisition for the Blaugrana.

A fee of €60 million is certainly not cheap for an ageing defender, but he would immediately strengthen the team's defense.

Manager Xavi Hernandez oversaw an upturn in form and under his guidance, Barcelona finished second in the league.

Xavi has made good use of a young group of players. However, it’s still clear that the team needs more leaders.

At the back, Gerard Pique needs to be replaced soon, and someone like Koulibaly would be an instant upgrade.

The 30-year-old is a terrific one-vs-one defender, and his passing is perhaps an underrated aspect of his game. The Catalans have some talented players like Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza, so Koulibaly’s presence would add more experience and quality to the team.

The Napoli star has won several accolades at individual, club and international level, so his winning mentality would be welcomed at a club like Barcelona.

