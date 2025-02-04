“They must be panicking badly to get into the top four” - Paul Merson delivers worrying verdict on Manchester City transfer activity 

Paul Merson has stated that Manchester City panicked and spent big on players in the January window. He believes that they should not have spent on Nico Gonzalez as he would not be getting next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson claimed that Rodri was going to get back into the starting XI when he is fit and Gonzalez was not going get any minutes despite joining for £50 million. He believes that Pep Guardiola should have trusted the youngsters at the club.

Merson said via Daily Mail:

"I've not seen this lad play so don't know too much about him. But they need players in midfield. A lot of people say it's not just. It is just Rodri. Rodri sees danger, Rodri is disciplined, Rodri stays in the centre, he gets forward and sits back and protects the backline as well, and he passes the ball through the line very quickly. The issue is that Gonzalez comes in for £50m, as soon as Rodri's fit that's it."

"I don't think he plays. Unless you play them together and I don't think you need to. This is the problem with wages and buying players, you forget that by the start of next season, this guy is sitting on the bench with big money. You then look at McAtee with a brilliant young future and they will have to sell him for the fair play rules. It's a knock-on effect. If they buy Gonzalez, they must be panicking badly to get into the top four," he added.

Manchester City reportedly spent nearly £200 million in the January window after their poor run of form this season. They signed Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis before bringing in Nico Gonzalez on Deadline Day.

Nico Gonzalez delighted with Manchester City move

Nico Gonzalez spoke after joining Manchester City from FC Porto and claimed that it was the perfect opportunity for him. He believes that the move is ideal for him in his career and added that he cannot wait to work with Pep Guardiola.

He said via Daily Mail:

"This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career. There isn’t a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up. I know the reputation Pep has and I cannot wait to work with him. In fact, I am honoured he wants me to play in his team."

Manchester City lost 5-1 to Arsenal on Sunday and are now 6th in the Premier League table. They are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool and two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

