“They must be sitting there thinking ‘wow, that’s unbelievable’” – Rio Ferdinand feels Chelsea star is unfairly treated by manager

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea's Levi Colwill is being unfairly treated by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Colwill, 20, enjoyed a successful loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last season, where he made 22 appearances across competitions. His performances under Roberto De Zerbi prompted the Blues to hand him a new six-year deal this summer.

Colwill has started all five games for the Blues this season and his performances caught Southgate's eye, who named him England's squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. But he was an unused substitute in his team's 1-1 draw against Ukraine on 9 September.

Southgate went with the pairing of Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi at the heart of his team's defense. Ferdinand believes Colwill not be pleased seeing the Manchester United centre-back starting over him.

The English pundit said on Vibe with Five (h/t HITC):

"For the other players, they must be sitting there thinking ‘wow, that’s unbelievable’ [Maguire starting]. Somebody who doesn’t play a minute of football. Doesn’t start a game for his club can come in and wear the England badge.

"You have Levi Colwill coming through. A young player. I was that young guy once. If there are people in my way, who aren’t playing in front of me, I am thinking ‘he doesn’t rate me’ – I can’t get my head around how you say ‘Oh, we are lacking a bit of experience, then I am going to play him."

Erik ten Hag displaced Maguire from his starting XI last year while the 30-year-old was stripped of his captaincy this summer. He has just played just 23 minutes of football for the Red Devils this season.

Levi Colwill said it was an 'easy decision' to renew Chelsea deal

Levi Colwill was the subject of interest from multiple Premier League clubs this summer, including Brighton and Liverpool (h/t GOAL).

But the Englishman ended up penning a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The six-year deal also has an option to extend it for another season. After the official announcement, he was quoted as saying (h/t club's official website):

"It’s always been an easy decision. As I’ve grown up, all I’ve known is Chelsea. I’ve spoken with the manager and he’s given me reassurance, that trust I needed. He’s spoken with me not just as a player but a person. It’s made a big difference."

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah have been injured earlier this season, which has helped Colwill in becoming a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino. He will now hope to make his senior debut for the Three Lions on Tuesday (12 September) when England play against Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.