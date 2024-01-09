“They need to add more quality players” - Emmanuel Petit admits to losing confidence in Arsenal title hopes after slump

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners will fall short of winning the Premier League title this year amid the club's poor run of form.

The north Londoners have won just one of their last seven fixtures across competitions and have lost their previous three. Mikel Arteta's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, with 40 points, five behind leaders Liverpool.

Admitting that he doesn't see the Gunners catching Liverpool or Manchester City this season, Petit told talkSPORT:

"I always said that I would love Arsenal you know win the Premier League but I think it won’t be this year. They need to add more quality players if they want to compete on every table you know every three days, and for me at the moment, they are not ready for that."

Arsenal also have UEFA Champions League fixtures to contend with this campaign. They've qualified for the Round of 16, where they will face FC Porto, a game the Premier League outfit is expected to win on paper.

"Manchester City are stronger you know when you look at the bench. With all the respect I have for Arsenal, they don’t have the same quality players on the bench that can make a difference", Petit added.

The Gunners have also failed to find the net with regularity this season, managing 37 strikes in the English top flight, the fewest for a top-five league side. Arteta's men return to Premier League action on January 20 when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson opens up about future at Arsenal

Reiss Nelson (via Getty Images)

Arsenal academy product Reiss Nelson has stated his desire to prove himself at the Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old winger is largely seen as a backup to first-choice left-winger Gabriel Martinelli.

He's failed to start any Premier League match this season but managed to break into the first XI for the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool on Sunday (January 7). Wishing for regular starts, he told The Standard:

"It’s good to be coming off the bench but I want to be starting. I feel like I am proving myself every day in training, so with this momentum I want to go on and keep playing more."

“I signed my contract, I am here now and I have just got to prove to the boss that I deserve more minutes."

Nelson signed a contract with the Gunners last summer that will keep him at the Emirates till 2027. Overall, he's made 83 senior appearances for his current employers, bagging eight goals and nine assists across competitions.