"They need to correct what they didn’t do" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts result for Liverpool vs Brentford

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Liverpool to return to winning ways against Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.

The Reds come into the game on the back of two games without a win. They drew 1-1 at Luton Town last weekend, with Luis Diaz's stoppage-time header helping them salvage a point. Jurgen Klopp's side then lost 3-2 at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Liverpool are third in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Manchester City with seven wins, three draws, and one defeat. Brentford, meanwhile, are ninth with four wins, four draws, and three losses. The Bees come into the game at Anfield on the back of a 3-2 win over West Ham United at home last weekend.

Despite the Reds' recent struggles and Brentford's form, Berbatov has backed the hosts to win in his prediction for Metro, writing:

"Brentford can surprise you. They are back to their best when it is so difficult to beat them. Liverpool needs to know that when you aren’t up to the standard you will have a difficult time, just like they did vs Luton. They need to correct what they didn’t do against Luton, and they are back at Anfield, so I see them winning."

Prediction: 2-0

Jurgen Klopp on if Trent Alexander-Arnold can play in midfield for Liverpool against Brentford

Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been hailed for his attacking brilliance but has also been criticised for his defensive lapses. This saw him in a hybrid role for Liverpool towards the end of last season where he dropped into midfield in possession.

The Englishman also played as a midfielder in the Reds' 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup fourth round this season. Ahead of their clash against Brentford, Jurgen Klopp was asked if Alexander-Arnold could feature as a midfielder, to which he replied (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“Yeah, a possibility [to play in midfield], it depends on the situation, the opponent, on a lot of things. We know that he can play there.

“For us, if we just put him there then we lose one of the best right-backs in the world, so we should not forget that completely at least. Of course he is an option for that position.”

The Reds will be without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister due to a one-game suspension after an accumulation of five yellow cards. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are also doubts due to their respective injuries.