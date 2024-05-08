"They need a different point of view" - Martin Tyler urges Manchester United to appoint ex-Burnley manager as new coach

Legendary commentator Martin Tyler has urged Manchester United to appoint former Burnley manager Sean Dyche as their next manager. That comes as current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's position at the club looks increasingly unstable.

It's uncertain if United will sack Ten Hag at the end of the season. The manager looks set to lead them to what could be their worst Premier League finish in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There has been a sense of forward movement at the club in recent months, thanks to the new minority ownership of INEOS. The conglomerate has started their tenure at Old Trafford by sacking and replacing a few members of the club hierarchy, including the CEO.

There's every chance that they could be willing to give Erik ten Hag a chance to turn things around. However, following United's 4-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6), it looks bleak, with rumour mills picking the number of potential managers the Red Devils could choose from.

For legendary commentator Tyler, the answer to INEOS' potential search for a new manager comes in Sean Dyche, telling the Joy of Football Podcast (via Daily Mail):

"I've said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United. Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe. And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view, and they need some freshness. They need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose.

He added:

"Have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had? I would suggest probably they have, so maybe somebody who's grown up in the country where Manchester United have had all those years of success and looked upon with reverence by so many people, that maybe that's the way forward."

What Erik ten Hag has said about his future at Manchester United?

The rest of the season doesn't bode too well for the Red Devils, who could miss out on European competitions next season. Their loss to Crystal Palace was the 13th Premier League for Erik ten Hag's men this season.

That raises questions about the Dutch manager's future at Old Traffor. Ten Hag said (via Eurosport):

"I don't think about this. I prepare the team in the best way I can. We have many problems. The only focus I have is to perform better with my team. I think only about making my team better."

He will hope to lead United to a spot in the UEFA Europa League, as the UEFA Champions League is now out of reach.