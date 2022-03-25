×
"They need to get him in as soon as the season is over" - Paddy Kenny claims Manchester United can easily land managerial target

Manchester United are getting close to landing a permanent manager for next season
Diptanil Roy
Modified Mar 25, 2022 01:36 PM IST
News

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels Manchester United should have wrapped up the possible signing of Erik ten Hag long ago.

The current Ajax manager is in line to become the next permanent boss at Manchester United.

Ten Hag reportedly held positive talks with the United hierarchy last week

“This should have been done months ago, just after Solskjaer left,” Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild.
The whole interim manager thing was just never going to work. I don’t see a plan at Man United, that’s a big problem that has to change in the summer. if it is going to be Ten Hag, you could see it getting done quite easily."
During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

Kenny believes former Manchester United goalkeeper and current Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar can help with the process.

“Van Der Sar is at Ajax and I’m sure he would do Man United a favor if Ten Hag wasn’t to leave. Whatever happens, they need to get him in as soon as the season is over. We can’t be a month away from next season and they are still looking for a new manager. So, it sounds promising, this is all good progress and you just hope they get someone announced soon,” he added.

Manchester United are struggling this season

United started the season with plenty of fanfare. The Red Devils re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo and also added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad.

They were expected to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the league title. However, such has not been the case with the team now struggling to make the top four in the league.

United performed rather poorly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club sacking the Norwegian boss in November 2021. He was replaced by Ralf Rangnick, who has not been able to fare much better either.

Setting the pace 🏃‍♂️#MUFC https://t.co/dwdGRHK5AI

The German has been placed as an interim coach and is likely to give up control in the summer and take on a consultancy role at the club.

United are currently sixth in the league standings, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

