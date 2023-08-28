“They do need that guy” – Pundit insists Arsenal still need type of player who resembles ex-Chelsea star

Pundits Rory Jennings and Ade Oladipo have suggested that Arsenal do not have a player like former Chelsea star Diego Costa. They believe that Mikel Arteta's side do not have someone who can get a goal out of nothing and score 25-30 goals in a season.

Arsenal dropped points to Fulham last week despite the opponents going down to 10 men. They were 2-1 up when the visitors got a red card but Joao Palhinha scored to level things up on the night.

Speaking on a podcast, Rory and Ade stated that the main issue with Arsenal's squad is a goalscorer. Rory Jennings said (via talkSPORT):

"I can see what they don't have enough of… it's not that they don't have enough goals in the team because they do but do they have the guy that gets them out of trouble when you need it. Do they have Diego Costa 2015 who just nicks the one nil winner away? But the question is do they need that guy?"

Ade Oladipo replied:

"I think they do need that guy. I think every team needs a guy nowadays who can get you 25-30 or just be that special player that can do something when you need it to be done."

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored 15 goals each last season and were the top scorers in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz to add goals from the midfield

Kai Havertz did not have the best of time at Chelsea but Arsenal decided to pay £65 million to sign him this summer. Mikel Arteta is confident that the German can help them from the midfield but asked the fans to give the 24-year-old some time.

Speaking to the media after the Fulham draw, Arteta admitted that Havertz had it in him to win over the fans:

"Yes, I think so. I think he's already done some really good things and today it was tough for him in certain moments. He got in some great areas again and the ball didn't arrive and he had a lot of situations. He should have already scored a lot of goals already this season and that's the thing that is missing there."

Arsenal fans have turned on the former Chelsea star already and have called for him to be dropped from the starting XI. Gary Neville and other pundits have called for the same this week.