"They need a hero like that and he’s a hero waiting to happen" - Ian Wright urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea transfer target

Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Ipswich Town striker and reported Chelsea transfer target Liam Delap. The Arsenal legend claimed that Delap is hungry for success and opined that he is the kind of player the Red Devils need.

Manchester United have struggled for consistency in front of goal this season, with their strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee yet to find their groove since arriving at the club.

Meanwhile, Delap, 22, has been quite impressive for Ipswich this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 25 appearances. Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have been actively scouting young attacking talent to bolster their forward line. It was reported in December that the Blues were interested in signing the Ipswich Town striker in the winter transfer window.

However, nothing materialized between Chelsea and Ipswich regarding Delap. Now with the summer transfer window approaching, Wright believes United should move swiftly to secure Delap’s services. The Arsenal legend said (via Metro):

"Go and get Delap. The thing is he’s got that hunger and disrespect for everybody, and it just feels like the kind of player they need. They need a hero like that and he’s a hero waiting to happen. He’s hungry.’’

Delap came through Manchester City's academy and also made six senior appearances for them, scoring one goal.

"They don’t get the kind of service they depend on’’ – Ian Wright says Manchester United are not creating enough chances for their strikers

Speaking further, Ian Wright rallied behind Joshua Zirkzee amid his goal drought for Manchester United. The Dutchman joined United from Bologna last summer but has yet to find his footing at the club, having scored five goals in 36 appearances.

Wright made reference to Manchester United’s FA clash with Leicester City on Friday, February 7. He claimed that the Red Devils didn’t put the ball in the box enough for the Dutchman to get on the scoresheet.

‘‘Obviously, Zirkzee came on (against Leicester in the FA Cup) and he got one but I don’t think they put the ball in the box enough," Wright added. "I don’t think there’s anyone in the box for when the cross comes in. I don’t think they link the play or keep the ball well enough in the final third to sustain pressure on a team.’’

"They lose the ball and then teams can break on them. There’s no structure to whether they are going to try to play through teams or around them. So the forwards don’t know what’s coming. They don’t get the kind of service they depend on. When’s the last time you saw a Man United player score a goal where he’s got across a guy at a near post? You don’t see those goals from Man United.’’

Manchester United will next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16.

