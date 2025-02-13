“They need to improve this ball a little bit more” - Neymar raises complaint after Santos suffer defeat to arch-rivals Corinthians in derby clash

Santos forward Neymar raised an issue about the match ball after his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Corinthians on Thursday, February 13. The Brazilian winger endured his first loss with Santos since rejoining the side on a free transfer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hlilal in January.

The 33-year-old mutually terminated his contract with Al-Hilal after an injury-ridden spell with them. Despite reported interest from clubs in the Major League Soccer (MLS), he opted for a return to his boyhood club.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star first featured for Santos upon his return on February 6, in a 1-1 home draw with Botafogo. Three days later, he was handed his first full start against Novorizontino. However, he had little impact in the match, recording a below-par performance in the goalless encounter.

Neymar was also named in the starting XI for his team's recent derby clash with Corinthians. He enjoyed 68 minutes of action but Santos fell to a 2-1 defeat. After the defeat, he complained about the match balls, stating that they were "really bad," and needed improvement.

"From the outset, with all due respect to Penalty, which sponsors the ball, I think they need to improve this ball a little bit more. The other day [Flamengo coach] Filipe Luis said it, and I agree. This ball is really bad and needs to be improved a little bit more to help our championship too," the Brazil star told TV Record (via GOAL).

The former Al-Hilal star has yet to record a goal contribution for his new side in three outings so far.

Al-Hilal CEO discloses why club terminated Neymar's contract

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada recently explained why the Saudi club decided to terminate Neymar's contract. The Brazil international joined the Saudi Pro League outfit in 2023 from PSG for a reported €90 million.

However, he spent most of his period at the club on the sidelines, making just seven appearances before he was let go in January. In a recent interview with Seddeutsche Zeitung (via GOAL), Calzada said:

"I am very sorry that we were never able to count on Neymar. As soon as he arrived, he ruptured his cruciate ligament. His departure is further proof that we at Al Hilal are looking for and need players capable of delivering maximum performance."

"As much as Neymar contributed to our marketing success , sporting performance comes first. And that's when we came to the conclusion that he was no longer capable of delivering what we expected. The agreement to terminate his contract benefited all parties," he added.

Neymar notably missed 72 games for Al-Hilal due to injuries. He recorded a goal and three assists in seven games for the club.

