"They need his kind of character" - John Barnes names 'top player' Manchester United need at the club

Former Premier League star John Barnes is of the view that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice would suit Manchester United.

Rice has established himself as a key player for West Ham after rising through the club's youth ranks. The midfielder has made 189 appearances across all competitions for the Irons, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in the process.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFCWest Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. https://t.co/5TIjcO2zUS

However, there are doubts about Rice's future at the London Stadium as he has rejected three contract proposals from West Ham. The England international has a contract with the Hammers until 2024, but could leave the club soon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Manchester United believe Declan Rice has the characteristics they are looking for in midfield, but the club will not pay the £150m demanded by West Ham. [ @TelegraphDucker Manchester United believe Declan Rice has the characteristics they are looking for in midfield, but the club will not pay the £150m demanded by West Ham. [@TelegraphDucker]

With Rice's future up in the air, Barnes has insisted that he is exactly what Manchester United need. The Englishman feels the midfielder's character and determination will suit the Red Devils. He told BonusCodeBets:

“Manchester United would suit Declan Rice, because they need his kind of character who will give 100%, has the determination, discipline and desire to run through brick walls. When you’re a top player, any of the top clubs will want you.”

Barnes also claimed that Rice could opt to remain at West Ham, who he hailed as an ambitious club. He said:

“Declan Rice has to decide for himself where he wants to go. West Ham are an ambitious club in the top six and pushing for fourth spot, but he must make the decision if he wants to go to a ‘bigger club’. It’s not the right time at all for him to move on this summer, because West Ham can fulfil his ambitions."

It is worth noting that Rice has captained West Ham on several occasions this season. He would thus bring leadership to whichever club he joins should he decide to leave the Irons.

Can Manchester United sign Rice?

Rice is attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of the summer. However, West Ham remain hopeful of retaining his services for at least another season.

The Irons are prepared to do everything they can to convince Rice to stay at the club. There is a feeling at the London Stadium that next year is the ideal time to cash in on the midfielder.

West Ham will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season if they win the UEFA Europa League this term. Should that be the case, Rice is likely to stay put for another campaign.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer