Manchester City weighing up move for Chelsea and Manchester United target

Manchester City are pondering whether or not to make a move for Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Citizens are determined to make major additions to their squad in the summer, with a new centre-forward at the top of their wishlist. They are prepared to trigger Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland's release clause and appear to be edging closer to his signature.

However, Haalang may not be the only big signing Manchester City will make ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Fernandinho set to leave the club in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side must decide whether or not to spend big on a new defensive midfielder.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester City hold a genuine interest in West Ham United midfielder Rice. However, the Irons' £150 million valuation of the England international could put the Premier League table-toppers off.

As things stand, the Citizens are unlikely to be willing to sign Rice for a sum of £150 million. According to the report, they are keen to ensure that they are not dragged into another transfer saga as it happened with Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City were hopeful of signing Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to let go of the England skipper despite the Citizens' valiant efforts.

It is worth noting that Rice's current situation is not too different from Kane's last year. The Spurs superstar had three years remaining on his contract last summer, while the midfielder has his deal with West Ham running until 2024. The Hammers could also extend the deal by another year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFCWest Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. https://t.co/5TIjcO2zUS

However, there are serious doubts about Rice's future at the London Stadium as he has already rejected three contract proposals from the Irons, as per the report. There is a feeling that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League and win trophies.

Manchester City face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Rice

Manchester City are not the only side keen on signing Rice in the summer. Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the 23-year-old, according to the aforementioned source.

Chelsea, who allowed Rice to join West Ham in 2013, have been determined to re-sign him for a while now. Manchester United, on the other hand, are long-term admirers of the midfielder, as per the report.

West Ham, though, are prepared to do everything at their disposal to keep Rice this summer. There is a feeling at the London Stadium that next year might be the ideal time to cash in on the Englishman if the report is to be believed.

It is worth noting that David Moyes' side will be playing Champions League football next season if they win the UEFA Europa League this term. If that is the case, Rice is likely to stay at the club for another campaign, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer