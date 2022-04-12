"It was a surprise" - Pep Guardiola admits he had no idea about Manchester City star's desire to leave

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has revealed that he plans to leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season. Citizens boss Pep Guardiola, though, does not appear to be aware of the midfielder's intentions.

Fernandinho joined Manchester City from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for around £30 million in the summer of 2013. The midfielder has since been an important player for the English giants, making 373 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 36-year-old, who has amassed just 1218 minutes of playing time, has his contract with the Citizens expiring at the end of the season. As his Manchester City deal nears its conclusion, Fernandinho has disclosed that he intends to return to Brazil in the summer. Speaking ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, he said:

"I don't think [I will sign a new deal with Manchester City]. I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me."

While Fernandinho was clear about his plans, Guardiola, who addressed the press after the Brazilian, conceded that he was not aware of the same. The Spaniard was left surprised when the media asked him about the midfielder's intentions. The Manchester City manager said:

"Oh. I didn't know [about Fernandinho's desire to leave]. You give me the news. I didn't hear it. We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him."

"Maybe Txiki [Begiristain, the director of football] knows and didn't tell me. I don't know, it was a surprise. I know his intentions, another player might have benefits or hide something. Fernandinho is not, it happened."

Guardiola also expressed his desire to possibly convince Fernandinho to change his mind and stay at the Etihad Stadium. He explained:

"At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it. We will talk."

While Fernandinho has his heart set on a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola is keen to persuade him to stay. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the midfielder.

Manchester City face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

It is worth noting that Fernandinho and Guardiola spoke ahead of the Citizens' Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. They are set to face Diego Simeone's side in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Guardiola and Co took a one-goal lead when the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium last week. The English giants will now look to get the job done when they face Atletico Madrid in Spain.

