Manchester City set to trigger the release clause of Real Madrid target- Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a mammoth offer for Real Madrid target Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker is widely considered one of the best young footballers in the world and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to Sportsmail, Manchester City are set to offer the Norwegian a £500,000 per week contract, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The reigning Premier League champions are expected to trigger the striker's £63 million release clause. Reports suggest Haaland could sign a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola's side in the coming weeks as his representatives have agreed terms with the club.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 in a deal worth £20 million. The 21-year-old has scored 82 goals in just 85 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. The Norwegian's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. He has, however, scored 25 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester City failed to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero last summer. The Argentine parted ways with the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Despite the absence of a world-class striker in their squad, Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed an incredible season.

They are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, and have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Liverpool, however, seem to be closing the gap to Manchester City.

The Reds are in contention to win four trophies this season and strengthened their squad in January by signing Luis Diaz from Porto. Pep Guardiola will therefore be keen to bolster his line-up this summer by signing Erling Haaland. City are, however, likely to face competition from Real Madrid for the 21-year-old's signature.

Real Madrid view the Borussia Dortmund forward as a long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been in the form of his life this season, scoring 39 goals and providing 13 assists in 39 games. The 34-year-old will, however, enter the latter stages of his career in the near future.

Real Madrid likely to focus all their efforts on signing PSG star if Erling Haaland joins Manchester City

Real Madrid are likely to focus all their efforts on signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe if they lose out to Manchester City in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe is widely considered one of the best forwards in the world. He has scored 164 goals in 211 appearances for the French giants in all competitions and has helped the club win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de La Ligue titles.

Despite the presence of the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi, the 23-year has been PSG's talisman this season. He has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 40 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. According to Marca, the Frenchman had his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

PSG, however, are prepared to offer the forward a two-year contract worth which includes a mammoth €50 million per season salary as per Le Parisien. Real Madrid will therefore need to all out to persuade Mbappe to make the move to the Bernabeu this summer.

