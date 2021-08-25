Twitter explodes as Harry Kane announces he is staying at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has announced he will be staying at the club this season despite rumors linking him with a move to Manchester City this summer.
The England striker reportedly wanted to join a new club earlier this summer in order to win more trophies, but has now made a U-turn on that decision. Kane also failed to turn up for training on multiple occasions which fueled the speculation even further. However, the striker is now ready to focus on Tottenham for the rest of the season.
Harry Kane announced in a Twitter post earlier today:
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"
Manchester City were the frontrunners for Kane's signature, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they have already had two bids rejected by Tottenham. However, those rumors can now be put to rest, as the England captain has committed his immediate future to the club.
Mancehster City will have to look elsewhere following Harry Kane's decision
Manchester City will now have to look for alternative options after Kane's decision. Pep Guardiola's transfer plans seemed to hinge on the Englishman's decision and now the Spaniard is running out of time to strengthen his squad.
Earlier this week, Pep Guardiola was asked about rumors of Manchester City being in the market for a striker. The Spaniard said:
"When we decided not to extend the contract of Sergio Aguero and people asked what we would do, I said many times it would depend on the market. Maybe we will buy, maybe not. It is still the same situation. There are still 10 days (left) in the transfer market. We are going to see what happens and it depends on that when we are going to take a decision."
"If the squad stays the same one then I am more than pleased with the team... But, of course, the club has an obligation and a duty to look forward to get better and to feel we can still be in there with a tough Premier League."
