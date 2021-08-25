Twitter explodes as Harry Kane announces he is staying at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has announced he will be staying at the club this season despite rumors linking him with a move to Manchester City this summer.

The England striker reportedly wanted to join a new club earlier this summer in order to win more trophies, but has now made a U-turn on that decision. Kane also failed to turn up for training on multiple occasions which fueled the speculation even further. However, the striker is now ready to focus on Tottenham for the rest of the season.

Harry Kane announced in a Twitter post earlier today:

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Manchester City were the frontrunners for Kane's signature, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they have already had two bids rejected by Tottenham. However, those rumors can now be put to rest, as the England captain has committed his immediate future to the club.

Mancehster City will have to look elsewhere following Harry Kane's decision

Manchester City will now have to look for alternative options after Kane's decision. Pep Guardiola's transfer plans seemed to hinge on the Englishman's decision and now the Spaniard is running out of time to strengthen his squad.

Earlier this week, Pep Guardiola was asked about rumors of Manchester City being in the market for a striker. The Spaniard said:

"When we decided not to extend the contract of Sergio Aguero and people asked what we would do, I said many times it would depend on the market. Maybe we will buy, maybe not. It is still the same situation. There are still 10 days (left) in the transfer market. We are going to see what happens and it depends on that when we are going to take a decision."

"If the squad stays the same one then I am more than pleased with the team... But, of course, the club has an obligation and a duty to look forward to get better and to feel we can still be in there with a tough Premier League."

Harry Kane's future was one of the hot topics going into this summer but it has finally been resolved, for now at least. Here are some of the best tweets after he announced his decision to remain in north London.

Tottenham board on the same position since June 1. NO intention to sell Harry Kane. NO players accepted like Gabriel Jesus or Laporte. Two official City bids refused: €122m, €150m. ⚪️🚫 #THFC



Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and Nuno on a mission day by day: convince Harry to stay. pic.twitter.com/jRyVIQ4rBr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Harry Kane has announced that he will not be leaving Spurs this summer pic.twitter.com/668Hh7j9dY — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 25, 2021

How has Harry Kane just bottled the biggest move of his career? Man is allergic to trophies. pic.twitter.com/CI7x1itwuL — Av (@aviv_lavi) August 25, 2021

Harry Kane after announcing that he’ll stay at Tottenham instead of winning trophies at Man City pic.twitter.com/c94OhBLHpk — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 25, 2021

Daniel Levy blocking a move and ensuring Kane’s legacy will be on the same level as Shola Ameobi by the time he retires is the most bald thing I’ve ever seen someone do. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) August 25, 2021

It’s offical, Harry Kane will go down as a streets won’t forget type of player — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) August 25, 2021

I’m starting to get a bit worried about these Ronaldo to City rumours now that Kane has confirmed he is staying at Spurs.. — ً (@TheFergusonWay) August 25, 2021

Harry Kane has announced that he is staying with Spurs, in a statement he said.



"Gotcha, wow look at your faces. You lot really thought that I wanted to leave. Haha lol, I got you good, didn't I, I'm such a joker, eh?" — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 25, 2021

Guess Harry Kane saw the Man City third kit. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) August 25, 2021

Gary Neville after realising he can’t talk about the Super League or Harry Kane anymore pic.twitter.com/SzaV44TVAQ — G (@arrywinks) August 25, 2021

Kane realising he has to stay at Spurs and not win anything pic.twitter.com/PgPPqMZzTg — O1 🇳🇬 (@ReviloLDN_) August 25, 2021

[Harry kane is staying at Spurs]



Kane: “I can’t wait to win things this year with Spurs”



Levy: “that’s it, smile and wave, everybody’s happy”#spurs #kane #thfc pic.twitter.com/vSwB7vjQd6 — SimpsonsEFL (@EflSimpsons) August 25, 2021

United fans seeing Levy refuse to sell Harry Kane to City for €150 million knowing Ronaldo is rumoured with them 😬#FPL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/m6Q3rOF4m5 — FPL Phillips (Eddie) (@FPLPhillips) August 25, 2021

"You have to wonder why hasn't Paul Pogba assisted Harry Kane with a transfer to City. That's what you expect from a £100m player"#Kane #HarryKane #Pogba #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nh5Obiorpk — Andrew Cussen (@cusssen) August 25, 2021

Kane staying at Spurs sooo…👀👀 https://t.co/qrCOACiUDy — Nestor Martinez (@N_Martinez1012) August 25, 2021

Kane has legendary stats, 200 G/As in 227 PL starts but 0 trophies. What a sad story — Hassan Natha ➐ (@HassanNatha) August 25, 2021

So Harry Kane has now come out and officially said he has no interest in winning trophies this season.



The big question is who will City spend £150 mil on now? — Cannon Chatter 🎗 (@CannonChatter) August 25, 2021

🚨 Kane has just announced he is retiring from winning trophies 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7hSBesqQez — _H3NDRY ❁ (@_H3NDRY) August 25, 2021

Don’t get me wrong clarity on this Kane saga is amazing and of course I’m more than thrilled to have him stay.

Still, I can’t help but feel like our club legend has lost a tiny fraction of that legend status in previous weeks. #COYS pic.twitter.com/i5oMX3Qfcj — Carlos 🇩🇰 (@CarlosTHFC) August 25, 2021

Edited by Vishal Subramanian