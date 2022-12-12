“They need to look at that position” – Ex-Tottenham player urges Arsenal to sign breakout star of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur keeper Paul Robinson has urged Arsenal to sign Goncalo Ramos, who has emerged as a breakout star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The young striker has been in blistering form for both club and country in recent times and has emerged as one of the most coveted young players on the planet.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Arsenal to sign the Portugal international to deal with the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international underwent surgery on his knee upon his return from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and looks like a long-term doubt.

Robinson has claimed that Eddie Nketiah could prove to be a decent option for Arsenal while Jesus is out injured. However, he has urged Mikel Arteta to sign Goncalo Ramos if they have the financial means. He told OLBG:

"Arsenal have Eddie Nketiah as their striker now with Gabriel Jesus injured for months, it's now Nketiah’s opportunity to step up and take that position."

"But if he struggles, it will be an area they have to address in January. If they have the budget, they should go sign a player like Goncalo Ramos, they need to look at that position."

SPORTbible @sportbible Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! 🔥 https://t.co/H1hXFZcyew

Robinson hailed Ramos for his excellent showings in the FIFA World Cup as he benched Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo in two knockout games. He added:

"Goncalo Ramos has had an incredible impact for Portugal against Switzerland."

"He's playing well at Benfica but the manager could not have dreamt of the impact he's made. Ramos deserved to start over Cristiano Ronaldo in their last game."

The Benfica attacker had a sensational FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring four goals and producing one assist in just 153 minutes of game time.

Ramos was drafted into the starting XI in Cristiano Ronaldo's position for Portugal's Round of 16 match against Switzerland, and he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

The 21-year-old also kept his place against Morocco in the quarter-finals as Selecao lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Ramos has enjoyed a brilliant goalscoring season for Benfica this time out, having scored 14 goals and produced six assists in 21 outings across competitions.

Former Arsenal hero hails Gunners prodigy for his excellent 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Former Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil hailed England winger Bukayo Saka following their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ozil, who shared a dressing room with Saka at Arsenal while the winger was making waves as a youngster, tweeted to single out the England international. He tweeted:

"You don't need to feel ashamed Team England. A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always. Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you. #ENGFRA #FIFAWorldCup."

