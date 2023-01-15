"They need more players to win the Premier League" - Paul Merson names player Arsenal could target after losing Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea

Paul Merson has said that Arsenal should rekindle their interest in Barcelona target Raphinha after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to north London in January. However, the Gunners saw three of their bids rejected by Shakhtar. The Blues, meanwhile, matched Shakhtar's asking price of close to €100 million plus add-ons. Mudryk was recently unveiled as a Chelsea player.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners were linked with a move for Raphinha last summer. However, he ended up at Barcelona. The Brazilian, though, has failed to impress since his arrival from Leeds United, bagging three goals and five assists in 22 games.

Merson has urged his former club to try to sign Raphinha once again. He told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“100% they need to bring players in. Quality players. That’s why they went for Mudryk. I think they’ll probably go for Raphinha now at Barcelona, in my opinion. I think they’ll go for him. They need players. You watch the Newcastle game, and they’ve got no one to bring on. Arsenal have earnt the right now for teams to come and sit behind the ball.”

Merson added:

“They need a bit more guile. Might not just be the goal. It’s that fresh brain, sometimes. They need more players to win the Premier League. I’d be shocked if they did it with just this squad.”

The Gunners are leading the Premier League title race, leading holders Manchester City by eight points after 18 games.

Arsenal chief Edu is big admirer of Raphinha

In July, Arsenal chief Edu said that he enquired Raphinha's agent Deco about the player ahead of his move to Barcelona. Edu said (via the Express):

“I just said to Deco, ‘Can you explain to me the situation with Raphinha?’, and he was clear, ‘Edu, we have a good relationship, but I’m not going to lie to you; his idea is to go to Barcelona because he’s dreaming to go to Barcelona, and we’ve been talking to Barcelona since a long time ago’."

Edu added:

“(I said), ‘Okay, thank you very much, if something happens then just let me know because I can explore and understand the situation. If not, no problem, and we carry on with our relationship’.”

