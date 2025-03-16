"They need to retire", "Get them on the plane to Saudi" - Fans rip into Liverpool duo after EFL Cup final loss to Newcastle

Liverpool fans on X want Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to be sold this summer after witnessing their poor performances during their 2-1 loss against Newcastle United. The Magpies clinched the EFL Cup, their first trophy since 1969, after winning the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Newcastle were the better of the two sides in the first half and grabbed the lead just before half-time. Dan Burn headed past Caoimhin Kelleher following a corner (45'). Alexander Isak tapped home in the 51st minute only to see his effort ruled out due to an offside in the build up. Fortunately for the Magpies, Isak brilliantly found the back of the net a minute later to double their lead.

Liverpool struggled to get back into the game but halved the deficit in the fourth minute of stoppage time following Federico Chiesa's effort. Newcastle defended well to ensure they emerged victorious at Wembley.

Both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were entrusted to lead the line for the Reds, playing 57 and 74 minutes respectively. However, neither player made an impact with the former creating zero chances, missing one big chance from his one shot off-target, and completing zero dribbles and long balls. Diaz didn't fare much better, losing six duels, and landing zero shots on goal, per FotMob.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Get Jota and Diaz on the plane to Saudi immediately jfc"

Another fan tweeted:

"These players don’t need to leave, they need to RETIRE. I would never wish this version of Jota, Diaz, and Núñez on any club"

Other fans reacted below:

"Diaz and Jota are worse every week," one fan commented

"Diaz and jota are a waste of space!" another added

"Diaz & Jota were worse yet they are still starting games," one fan pointed out

"Slot's been tactically found out recently. How is Diaz starting upfront week in week out while Chiesa gets 0 minutes. Jota has to retire now. It's so jarring," another tweeted

"Jota to retire. Diaz sold, nunez sold, robbo/tsim sold, need a LB, CDM, CB, ST, LW, RB. We are doomed, we ain't getting all these in one summer window," another chimed in

"They battered Liverpool" - Jamie Carragher delivers honest verdict on Newcastle's performance following EFL Cup final win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted Newcastle dominated the Reds during their 2-1 win in the EFL Cup final. Arne Slot and Co. looked second-best for most of the game, just days after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Carragher told Sky Sports (via @DaveOCKOP on X):

“Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool.”

Despite having just 34 percent possession, Newcastle won the midfield battle. They also looked much more threatening in the final third, landing 17 shots in total with six being on target (xG of 1.84). Meanwhile, the Reds struggled up front, mustering seven shots with just two being on target, bagging an xG of 0.89.

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back in their next fixture against Everton in the Premier League (April 2).

