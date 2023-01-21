"They need a spark at the moment" - Everton backed to sign Manchester United star on loan for the rest of the season

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has backed Everton to sign Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season.

The Sweden international has struggled for playing time this season and has been widely linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Premier League side Everton and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with loan moves for the Manchester United outcast.

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has backed Everton to sign the Swedish winger on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The former Aston Villa full-back has claimed that Elanga has plenty of talent but needs more time on the pitch.

With Manchester United and Everton on good terms, Hutton has backed the Toffees to sign Elanga. He told Football Insider:

“He has definitely got the ability, we have seen that for Man United. The problem is that he is not going to play week in, week out at United."

"So an opportunity to go on loan like Donny van de Beek did, would be good. They have obviously got a close relationship with Everton. Everton and Frank Lampard need something, they need a spark at the moment, something that is going to get them out the bottom three and winning games. I think a player like that coming in could maybe give them that spark."

Elanga has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season, having made 18 appearances across competitions.

He is yet to open his account for the season while turning provider on one occasion as he has dropped down the pecking order.

The Swede enjoyed a breakout campaign under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season.

He bagged three goals and provided two assists in 27 games last campaign but has not been given enough opportunities this campaign.

He still has three years left on his contract and, aged just 20, he can still turn things around and make it big for the Red Devils.

Manchester United starlet set for LaLiga loan despite impressing with the first team

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri is reportedly set to join La Liga giants Valencia on loan.

According to Italian media outlet CalcioMercato.it (via SportWitness), a loan deal is on the verge of completion.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Pellistri has received formal January loan offers from both Valencia and Flamengo but the player ideally wants to stay at #mufc in order to showcase his value to Erik ten Hag [ @JonathanShrager Pellistri has received formal January loan offers from both Valencia and Flamengo but the player ideally wants to stay at #mufc in order to showcase his value to Erik ten Hag [@JonathanShrager] https://t.co/kTuivlH2Fs

It is also suggested that Velnica could have the option to make the move permanent in the future following the loan deal.

The Uruguay international has made only one appearance this season to his name for the Red Devils in an FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic.

