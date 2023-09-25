"They need to support the plan" - Mauricio Pochettino sends blunt message to Chelsea owners after 1-0 Aston Villa loss 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino urged the club's owners to put trust in the process after the Blues lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (September 24).

The Blues' dismal start to the season continued as they lost to Unai Emery's side. Ollie Watkins scored in the 73rd minute for Villa after Malo Gusto was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute to pile more pressure on Pochettino.

The west London outfit have now failed to score in their last three games and are 14th in the Premier League table with just five points after six games. Multiple injuries to key players have not helped their case either.

Owner Tedd Boehly showed his ruthlessness by sacking both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in the space of one season. However, Pochettino has implored the new owners to stick with his long-term vision.

He said (via METRO):

"Give me time because I didn’t see them after the game. They are disappointed they are so excited to build some project but of course they feel disappointed. But at the same time they need to support the plan."

He also gave his verdict on the game:

"I am just disappointed. I think we were the better team until the red card. The team has given everything, we need to keep working. To play with 10 men is always difficult but the team worked hard. We need to change the situation, the only way I know we can change the situation is by working really hard."

Chelsea next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino urges Nicolas Jackson to keep learning after Aston Villa loss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino urged underfire forward Nicolas Jackson to continue learning after the Blues were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

Jackson's struggles in front of goal continued as he was unable to make an impact against the Villains. He has only scored one goal in six league appearances so far after joining the Blues in a £30 million deal from Villareal this summer.

To make matters worse, Jackson was given his fifth yellow card in just six games for dissent. The 20-year-old has already shown tendencies of not being able to control himself, making him a detriment to his team.

Pochettino said (via METRO):

"We were talking, we need to grow up like a team. Nico is young and is feeling the Premier League. Football is about winning but players when they are young need to learn. That is why we feel disappointed. We have too many situations like this."

Jackson is set to miss Chelsea's next game against Fulham in the league on October 2 due to suspension.